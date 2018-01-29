W.Va. high schools exceed halfway mark to statewide FAFSA completion goal

By JORDAN NELSON

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The College Foundation of West Virginia has announced 32.5 percent of West Virginia high school students have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the 2018-19 academic year, exceeding the halfway mark to the statewide goal for the year.

In October, CFWV announced the statewide FAFSA completion goal was to have at least 63 percent of high school seniors file a FAFSA by April 15 of this year.

CFWV officials say filing the FAFSA is a crucial step for students who plan to attend college, and students who file the FAFSA are considered for the Federal Pell Grant, which awards up to $5,920 annually to students to cover the cost of tuition and other education expenses.

Additionally, students must submit a FAFSA to apply for many in-state scholarship and grant opportunities, such as the PROMISE Scholarship, which awards up to $4,750 annually, and the West Virginia Higher Education Grant, which awards up to $2,700 annually.

CFWV officials said so far this year, six West Virginia high schools have met the 63 percent FAFSA completion goal, including Liberty High School in Raleigh County.

