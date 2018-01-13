W.Va. Gov. Justice issues moratorium on new W.Va state regulations
The “regulatory moratorium,” as the Governor’s Office called it, aims to spur West Virginia’s economy and “promote citizens’ freedom to lawfully engage in individual, family and business pursuits.”
Justice signed the executive order Thursday — his second such directive so far this year.
Some environmental groups criticized Justice’s moratorium Friday, saying it would hamstring agencies that want to protect the public’s health and safety. The executive order drew praise, though, from business leaders and Republican lawmakers.
“In order to stay current, we must regularly examine our manner of operating,” said Steve Roberts, president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “We should not assume that regulations created, in many cases before the beginning of the digital age, are current, applicable and relevant.”
The order came as a surprise to many, because it wasn’t widely publicized beforehand.
