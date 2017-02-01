W.Va. DOC Commissioner Rubenstein retiring April 1

W.Va. Dept. of Military Affairs & Public Safety Release:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Division of Corrections Commissioner Jim Rubenstein has announced his retirement effective April 1.

Rubenstein has served as Corrections Commissioner since 2001.

During his tenure, several construction projects were completed at correctional centers across the state including facilities in Berkeley, Kanawha, Mason, Pleasants, Randolph and Wood counties. He also directed the development of numerous information and training management systems for staff, victims, and inmates.

Under Rubenstein’s direction, the annual Mock Prison Riot at the former West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville has grown into an international event. The DOC entered into a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. State Department in 2016 encouraging participation from across the globe, and 1,234 participants from 36 states and 29 foreign countries attended.

In 2013, he led the DOC’s efforts in the development and implementation of the Justice Reinvestment Act that led directly to many reforms in West Virginia and resulted in the first inmate population decrease in modern history.

“I cannot describe what it has meant to me to be the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections,” Rubenstein said. “I grew up in corrections, it is part of who I am, and it has been my singular driving force to serve the Division of Corrections to the best of my ability. I would like to say thank you to all of the staff and the citizens of the state for affording me the opportunity to be part of the best corrections team in the nation.”