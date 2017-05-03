W.Va. Delegates Pushkin, Robinson to host budget town hall tonight in Charleston

Kanawha County constituents invited to share their concerns, suggestions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-37, and Delegate Andrew Robinson, D-36, will host a Budget Town Hall tonight at 6 p.m. for their constituents concerned about the upcoming Special Session and the state’s budget woes.

The town hall will be held at Capital High School in the LGI Room.

“The decisions we will be making over the next few days will affect all West Virginians,” said Delegate Mike Pushkin. “That’s why it is so important to include the public in the discussion and listen to what they have to say.”

Pushkin and Robinson have made an event on Facebook and have invited all members the Kanawha County delegation. Everyone is welcome to attend.

“West Virginians deserve the opportunity to be heard on all of the aspects that will be affected by the budget,” said Robinson. “We hope to provide that opportunity Wednesday night.”

All Kanawha County residents and representatives are encouraged to attend to bring their suggestions and concerns center stage for a conversation about moving West Virginia forward and doing what’s best for Kanawha County.