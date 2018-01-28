W.Va. Delegate Romine not seeking re-election in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Del. Chuck Romine, R-Cabell, has announced he will not seek re-election in the West Virginia House of Delegates, removing one more incumbent from the District 16 race. Romine cited several personal reasons for not seeking re-election.
“I have enjoyed serving in the House over the past 50 years,” Romine said in a statement. “I have seen many changes since I was first elected in 1968. I feel that I am leaving the House of Delegates in good hands as I finish out the rest of my current term.
“I would like to thank all of the voters that allowed me to serve them over the years. I have made every effort to serve those who elected me to the best of my ability. I sincerely thank those voters for putting their trust in me and electing me to this high office. My wife, Phyllis, and I will have fond memories of my years of service in the House.”
District 16 encompasses the northern parts of Cabell County and a part of Lincoln, and is a three-delegate district. Del. Carol Miller, R-Cabell, is also not seeking re-election, instead turning her sights to the U.S. House of Representatives.
