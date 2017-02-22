W.Va. Coal industry recognizes safety award winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. ─ The West Virginia Coal Association convened its 44th annual Coal Mining Symposium Feb. 22 and celebrated the safety achievements of mining operations across the state.

“We take great pride in the accomplishments West Virginia’s coal operators and their miners have achieved in safety,” said Coal Association President Bill Raney. “There is no greater responsibility in our industry than making sure that our miners go home safely at the end of a long workday.”

Inspectors with the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training evaluate all coal operations and contractors to select the winners, and Deputy Director Eugene White presented the awards.

The Mountaineer Guardian Safety Awards presented during the Symposium’s Wednesday luncheon are:

Statewide Awards

Eustace E. Frederick Milestone Safety Award for underground coal mines: Sentinel Mine, Wolf Run Mining Company (Barbour County)

Bart B. Lay Jr. Milestone Safety Award for surface coal mines: Republic Energy Mine, Elk Run Coal Company, dba Republic Energy (Raleigh County) Holden No. 22 Mine, Phoenix Coal-Mac Mining Inc. (Logan County)



Regional Awards

Region 1:

Underground operations: Tunnel Ridge Mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC (Ohio County)

Surface Operations: Humphrey No. 7 Mine, LP Mineral LLC (Monongalia County)

Preparation Plants: Leer Preparation Plant, ACI Tygart Valley (Taylor County); Marshall County Loadout, Marshall County Coal Company (Marshall County); Star Bridge Prep Plant, United Coal Company (Marshall County)

Quarry Operations: Burning Springs, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (Ritchie County)

Independent Contractor: Preston Contractors Inc. (Preston County)

Region 2:

Underground operations: Wyoming No. 2 Mine, Brooks Run South Mining LLC (Wyoming County); No. 39 Mine, XMV Inc. (McDowell County)

Surface Operations: Gray Hawk Surface Mine, Extra Energy Inc. (McDowell County)

Preparation Plants: Kepler No. 1 Prep Plant, Kepler Procession Company LLC (Wyoming County); Eckman Plant, Prime Processing Inc. (McDowell County)

Independent Contractor: B&J Trucking (McDowell County)

Region 3:

Underground operations: Aracoma Alma No. 1 Mine, Aracoma Coal Company (Logan County); Mountaineer II Mine, Mingo Logan Coal Company (Logan County)

Preparation Plants: Saunders Preparation Plant, Greenbrier Minerals LLC (Logan County)

Quarry Operations: Patterson Quarry, Patterson Excavating Company (Logan County)

Independent Contractor: Trace Transport (Boone County)

Region 4:

Underground operations: Beckley Pocahontas Mine, ICG Beckley LLC (Raleigh County); Maple Eagle No. 1 Mine, Seminole WV Mining Co. (Fayette County)

Surface Operations: Pollack Knob Mine, Greenbrier Smokeless Coal LLC (Greenbrier County)

Preparation Plants: Tom’s Fork Preparation Plant/Loadout, Panther Creek Mining LLC (Kanawha County)

Independent Contractor: Clay Trucking Inc. (Kanawha County); Nelson Brothers (statewide)

The West Virginia Coal Association represents more than 90 percent of the state’s underground and surface coal mine production. Its purpose is to have a unified voice representing the state’s coal industry as well as increase emphasis on coal as a reliable energy source to help the nation achieve energy independence. Visitwww.wvcoal.com for more information.