W.Va. citizens, activists gather at state Capitol for women’s rally
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nineteen years ago, Terra Muncy met her partner, Angela Adkins, at a West Virginia Pride event Muncy was helping organize in Charleston.
With nearly two more decades of advocacy under their belts, the two were among roughly 100 people Saturday gathered on the state Capitol’s stairs for the West Virginia National Organization for Women’s Voters March & March for Impeachment.
“I picture myself being being 95, 98 years old and still holding a sign to speak for something,” Muncy, 54, said.
“But I hope we don’t have to be,” Adkins added.
The event called advocates of myriad issues — infrastructure, disability, sexism and racism among them — together a day before the one-year anniversary of the worldwide protests collectively called the Women’s March.
Valerie Woody, a board member for the newly reformed WV NOW, an advocacy group for women’s rights on local and national levels, said this year’s event was about moving past talking and focusing on what comes next.
