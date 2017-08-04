W.Va. Chamber of Commerce to hold summit at Greenbrier Resort

Staff report

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly 800 participants are already registered for the 81st annual Meeting and Business Summit of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, which opens Aug. 30 at The Greenbrier Resort.

This meeting is the largest gathering of business, education and policy leaders in West Virginia.

During the course of the three-day meeting, WVU President E. Gordon Gee and Marshall University President Jerry Gilbert will speak to the crowd.

“Both President Gee and President Gilbert have a unique insight into what is needed for our students to be successful and the importance of higher education in West Virginia’s economy,” W.Va. Chamber President Steve Roberts said.