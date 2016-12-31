W.Va. Attorney General appoints Anthony Martin as chief deputy

Morrisey appointed Anthony Martin as chief deputy, the first such appointee in Morrisey’s tenure as attorney general. Martin was COO and a senior deputy attorney general.

Martin will manage legal and day-to-day operations of the office and with Solicitor General Elbert Lin will report directly to Morrisey. Martin is a Buckhannon native and has been with Morrisey since his first year in office in 2013.

Martin also directed the attorney general’s collaborative units for the federal investigation and prosecution of disability fraud and drug trafficking and spearheaded the office’s substance abuse prevention efforts.

“Anthony’s unique combination of leadership and legal ability has made him a vital part of our success as an office. He is very determined and knows how to get things done,” Morrisey said. “As chief deputy, Anthony will continue to build upon our reputation for excellence.”

In other personnel announcements, Ed Wenger has joined the office as general counsel. He was a clerk for Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and for Judge Edward C. Prado on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in San Antonio, Texas.

Wenger was an associate at the law firm of Jones Day in Washington, D.C. He is an Order of the Coif graduate of Vanderbilt Law School and received a bachelor’s, summa cum laude, and a master’s from Florida International University.

Thomas Johnson has been appointed as deputy solicitor general. Johnson was a lawyer at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Washington, D.C., and clerked for Judge Jerry E. Smith of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Houston.

He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School where he was deputy editor in chief of the Harvard Journal on Law and Public Policy. Johnson has bachelor’s, magna cum laude, in government from Georgetown University.

Bob Leslie will continue to serve as a senior deputy and will add management of the attorney general’s initiatives on human trafficking and domestic violence and direct attorney training for the office.