VP Pence to give presentation at West Virginia Chamber of Commerce business summit

By RUSTY MARKS

The State Journal

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Organizers with the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce took a novel approach to get Vice President Mike Pence to attend the organization’s 81st annual Meeting and Business Summit:

They asked.

State Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts said the chamber extends an invitation every year to the United States president and vice president to attend the chamber’s annual meeting. He said the invitation isn’t much more than a glorified form letter, and chamber organizers have never really expected a response.

“This year the vice president’s office contacted us and said let’s see what we can work out,” Roberts said. “It was no more sophisticated than that.”

Pence is expected to address the chamber and visitors sometime around 7 p.m. Aug. 30. The annual meeting and summit runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 1, at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.

Roberts said Pence is aware of the nature of the summit and has been told what is on the agenda for discussion, but summit organizers aren’t yet sure of what the vice president may say.

“We have asked him to talk about a subject he thinks is appropriate to the audience,” Roberts said. “We have not asked him to speak on any particular subject.”

But, he added, “We’re going to have a very large crowd on hand.”

He is most likely right. Roberts said the 2016 meeting and business summit had record-breaking attendance of about 800 people. By Aug. 18, Roberts said about 1,000 people had registered to attend this year’s meeting, with more expected.

In addition to Pence’s address, highlights of the business summit include presentations on legal reform and making West Virginia attractive for business Aug. 30; a presentation by Mylan CEO Heather Bresch Aug. 31 and a preview of the 2018 legislative session Sept. 1. The complete agenda is presented below.

Wednesday, August 30

7:30 a.m. Registration Desk Opens

11 a.m. West Virginia Chamber Annual Business Meeting – All Members Welcome (Chesapeake Room)

11:30 a.m. West Virginia Business Summit Opening Lunch (Colonial Hall)

Sponsored by Antero Resources Corporation

Noon Welcome Address:

Ms. Kirsten Hillman, Deputy Ambassador, Canadian Embassy to the United States

12:30 p.m. Making West Virginia Irresistible to Business:

Sponsored by: Highmark West Virginia

The Hon. Mitch Carmichael, President, West Virginia Senate

The Hon. Tim Armstead, Speaker, West Virginia House of Delegates

1 p.m. U.S. House of Representatives Presentations:

Sponsored by Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC

The Hon. David McKinley, United States Representative (WV-1)

The Hon. Alex Mooney, United States Representative (WV-2) (invited)

The Hon. Evan Jenkins, United States Representative (WV-3)

1:30 p.m. Break

1:45 p.m. Concurrent Sessions:

Track 1 – CourtWatch – An Overview of WV Supreme Court Decisions (Chesapeake Room) Sponsored by Progressive Insurance

Courtwatch Presentation:

Mr. Marc Williams, Managing Partner, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP.

Mr. Tom Hurney, Member, Jackson Kelly PLLC

Moderated by: Ms. Anna Dailey, Managing Partner, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP

Update on Legal Reform Legislation:

The Hon. John Shott, Judiciary Chair, West Virginia House of Delegates

Update on Right-to-Work Litigation:

The Hon. Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General, West Virginia

Track 2 – International Trade – Selling West Virginia to the World (Crystal Room)

Sponsored by: Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Panel Discussion:

Mr. Anthony Mak, Director, Hon Kong Trade Development Council; Mr. Jason LaTorre, Senior Trade Commissioner Canadian Embassy to the United States, Ms. Leslie Wrenn Drake, Charleston Director, U.S. Export Assistance Center; Mr. Steve Spence Director, WV Development Office, International Division; Moderated by: Mr. Kevin Craig, Executive Vice President, Natural Resource Partners L.P.

2:45 p.m. Break

3 p.m. Concurrent Sessions:

Track 1 – Natural Gas Opportunities in West Virginia (Chesapeake Room)

Sponsored by XTO Energy Inc.

Panel Discussion:

Ms. Maribeth Anderson, Director of Government and Community Relations, Southwestern Energy; Mr. Kevin Ellis, Vice President of Government Relations, Antero Resources Corporation; Mr. Robert Orndorff, State Policy Director, Dominion Energy; Moderated by: Mr. Greg Hoyer, WV Government Affairs Manager, EQT Corporation

Track 2 – Community Lifelines: Small Business and Tourism and Their Impact on West Virginia(Crystal Room)

Sponsored by Mylan

Panel Discussion:

The Hon. Mac Warner, West Virginia Secretary of State; Ms. Chelsea A. Ruby, Director, West Virginia Division of Tourism; Ms. Erika Bailey, Director, West Virginia Small Business Development Center; Mr. Dave Arnold, Senior Vice President, Adventures on the Gorge; Moderated by: Ms. Susan Lavenski, CEO/Owner, Charles Ryan Associates, LLC

4 p.m. Break

5 p.m. Registration Desk Closes

6 p.m. West Virginia Business Summit Reception – All Registrants Welcome (Colonial Hall)

Sponsored by The Greenbrier, The Health Plan, and Citynet

6:45 p.m. Special Presentation: The Hon. Mike Pence, Vice President of the United States (Colonial Hall)

Sponsored by WVU Medicine

7:30 p.m. Dinner on your own

Thursday, Aug. 31

7:30 a.m. Registration Desk Opens (Cameo Ballroom)

7:45 a.m. Exhibit Hall Opens (Colonial Hall)

7:45 a.m. West Virginia Business Summit Breakfast (Colonial Hall)

Sponsored by BrickStreet Mutual Insurance Company

8:15 a.m. Preparing Students for the 21st Century Workforce – A Higher Education Perspective(Colonial Hall)

Sponsored by WVU

Panel Discussion:

The Hon. Gayle Manchin, Secretary, WV Department for the Arts and Education; The Hon. Paul Espinosa, Education Chair, WV House of Delegates; The Hon. Kenny Mann, Education Chair, WV Senate; The Hon. Bob Plymale, WV Senate, Treasurer, Southern Regional Education Board; Dr. Paul Hill, Chancellor, Higher Education Policy Commission; Dr. Sarah Tucker, Chancellor, Community and Technical College Education; Dr. Steven L. Paine, State Superintendent, WV Department of Education; Moderated by: Dr. Javier Reyes, Dean, WVU College of B&E

9:15 a.m. Break

9:30 a.m. Higher Education and West Virginia’s Future

Sponsored by BrickStreet Mutual Insurance Company

Dr. E. Gordon Gee, President, West Virginia University

10 a.m. Bringing Jobs to West Virginia

Sponsored by HealthSmart

Mr. Woody Thrasher, Secretary, WV Department of Commerce

10:15 a.m. From West Virginia to the World: Mylan’s Commitment to Better Health

Ms. Heather Bresch, CEO, Mylan

10:30 a.m. Special Energy Presentation

Sponsored by Antero Resources Corporation

Ms. Karen Harbert, President & CEO, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Energy Institute; Mr. Kenneth Wagner, Senior Advisor, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

11:15 a.m. U.S. Senate Presentations

The Hon. Shelley Moore Capito, United States Senator, West Virginia

The Hon. Joe Manchin, III, United States Senator, West Virginia

11:45 a.m. Morning Session Adjourns

Noon Registration Desk Closes

1:30 p.m. First Annual Sporting Clays Invitational – Space is limited — $75 per shooter – Reserve to Kathy Thomas at kthomas@wvchamber.com

Sponsored by EQT Corporation and Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC

5:30 p.m. West Virginia Chamber PAC Reception – Invitation Only – for PAC contributors (Chesapeake Bay)

6 p.m. West Virginia Business Summit Reception – All Registrants Welcome (Colonial Terrace)

Sponsored by Highmark West Virginia and HealthSmart

7:30 p.m. Dinner on your own

9 p.m. Cordials – Evening Cocktails, Dessert Networking Reception — All Registrants Welcome (Colonial

Terrace)

Sponsored by Dinsmore & Shohl LLP and The U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Friday, Sept. 1

8 a.m. Registration Desk re-opens at WV Chamber Exhibit Booth (outside Colonial Hall)

West Virginia Business Summit Breakfast (Colonial Hall):

Sponsored by Mylan

8:30 a.m. West Virginia’s Shifting Political Climate (Colonial Hall):

Mr. Rex Repass, President, Research America Inc.; Dr. Bill Bissett, President, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Brian Dayton, Communications Manager, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce; Moderated by: Mr. Sammy Gray, Director of State Affairs, FirstEnergy Corp.

9:30 a.m. Higher Education’s Role in Economic Development – A Southern West Virginia Focus

Sponsored by: Marshall University and Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine

Dr. Jerry Gilbert, President, Marshall University

10 a.m. Update on West Virginia Environmental Policies

The Hon. Austin Caperton, Secretary, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

10:15 a.m. A Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session

Sponsored by United Bankshares, Inc.

Panel Discussion:

The Hon. Charles S. Trump, IV, Judiciary Chair, West Virginia Senate

The Hon. Eric Nelson, Finance Chair, West Virginia House of Delegates

The Hon. Mike Hall, Chief of Staff, Office of the Governor

Moderated by: Ms. Maribeth Anderson, Director of Government and Community Relations, Southwestern Energy

11:15 a.m. Adjournment

