Voter info updates needed

By JOSEPHINE MENDEZ

The Herald-Dispatch

For those who do receive a postcard, Kersey said it is simply a request for the registered voter to update his or her address. Voters who receive a postcard can update their addresses online at https://ovr.sos.wv.gov or complete the postage prepaid postcard and place it back in the mail. This will allow county clerks to update voters’ addresses.

Of the 130,000 outdated voter registrations flagged by ERIC, Kersey said about 44,000 have moved out of state, while the remaining 86,000 have moved away from their original voting precinct. Kersey said there is no deadline for registered voters who receive postcards to update their addresses; however, if their registrations are not updated within the next 40 days, they will be labeled as inactive.