Volunteers help downtown Marietta, Ohio, shops prepare for high water, major flooding

Parkersburg News and Sentinel Staff Report

MARIETTA, Ohio — Volunteers converged on shops in downtown Marietta on Saturday as the Ohio River crest levels predicted by the National Weather Service in Charleston increased first to 38.7 feet and then to more than 40 feet during the afternoon.

“This is the meaning of community,” said Sylvi Caporale as more than 50 residents, high school soccer players, college students and other local business owners moved flags and poles upstairs in her store, moved shelving out and carried large furniture up the street to Putnam Community Church.

The Washington County Alert System sent out a text just after noon Saturday stating that the Ohio River’s crest prediction was raised to 40.1 feet and notifying local residents that parts of Front, Second, Greene, and Putnam streets were closed to allow for merchants like Caporale and others to move out their wares and for residents to move their belongings.

According to the weather service, Marietta is considered in a major flood at 40 feet.

