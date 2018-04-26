By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Standing in front of a small group inside The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, Danielle Stewart said bravely, “I am a victim of sexual assault.”

It was her freshman year at college. It was her first experience with alcohol. It was a night she barely remembers, but one she’ll never forget.

“I didn’t understand the effects of alcohol,” Stewart said. “I passed out, woke up sometime in the middle of it, not really knowing what was going on.”

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/victim-advocates-speak-at-sexual-assault-and-harassment-awareness-event/article_608dec69-695f-59bf-854f-da9dc5444307.html

