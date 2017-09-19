USDA Secretary Perdue to visit West Virginia on Wednesday

Perdue speaking at National Association of State Foresters meeting in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) announced United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue will visit West Virginia on Wednesday (September 20).

Secretary Perdue will speak at the National Association of State Foresters Meeting then sit down with Governor Jim Justice, Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt and other agriculture and state leaders for a roundtable discussion. After the roundtable, Perdue will tour the Green Mining Project located in the Kanawha Valley.

“Very pleased to welcome Secretary Perdue to the Mountain State. We want to highlight traditional agriculture is changing,” stated Commissioner Leonhardt. “Innovation is a good thing for our industries and the Secretary understands that.”

Perdue holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. He was elected in 1990 as a State Senator to the Georgia Legislature and previously served as the 81st Governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011. Perdue was appointed by President Trump to serve as the 31st USDA Secretary on April 25, 2017.

“We plan on discussing rural infrastructure, veterans to agriculture and specialty crop grants,” continued Leonhardt. “Agriculture will be a part of our state’s comeback story, and we will convey that to the Secretary Perdue.”