USDA and SCORE team up to aid new farmers

Staff report

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture and SCORE, a nonprofit that helps small businesses get off the ground, are partnering up to assist new farmers.

The initiative will focus on veterans, women and socially disadvantaged Americans who are trying to start a farm or ranch, officials said.

SCORE has more than 10,000 volunteers and provides free mentoring to people across the country.

The program will match seasoned farmers with veterans and other beginners, to give them the tools they need to get their farms started, officials said.

SCORE mentors are partnering with the USDA, Future Farmers of America, 4-H, land grant universities, nonprofits, legal aid groups, banks, technical and farm advisers.

To sign up as a mentor, visit https://newfarmers.usda.gov/mentorship.

