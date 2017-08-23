USDA and SCORE team up to aid new farmers
Staff report
The State Journal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture and SCORE, a nonprofit that helps small businesses get off the ground, are partnering up to assist new farmers.
The initiative will focus on veterans, women and socially disadvantaged Americans who are trying to start a farm or ranch, officials said.
The program will match seasoned farmers with veterans and other beginners, to give them the tools they need to get their farms started, officials said.
To sign up as a mentor, visit https://newfarmers.usda.gov/mentorship.
