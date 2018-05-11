US Surgeon General praises Huntington’s recovery story
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams paid a visit to Huntington on Thursday for all the right reasons, as he put it.
The city, once shoved into the spotlight as the world’s media flocked to document the opioid epidemic’s darkest hours, now stands as one of the few to provably control and reverse its overdose totals.
“I came to Huntington because it’s one of the best stories in the United States in terms of recovery. If we can turn around overdose numbers here, we can do it anywhere,” Adams said, speaking at Cabell Huntington Hospital’s annual Regional Health Summit in Huntington. “I’m here to learn about what’s working so I can share it with Washington, D.C., and the rest of the nation.”
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/us-surgeon-general-praises-huntington-s-recovery-story/article_ebf9b4e6-e511-51df-8476-8af4ab48c8dc.html
