US Department of Labor issues emergency grant to help Wyoming coal miners

By RUSTY MARKS

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials for the U.S. Department of Labor have approved an emergency grant of up to $2 million to support retraining programs and other services designed to help laid-off coal miners get back to work.

The money, from a National Dislocated Worker Grant, is expected to help about 140 miners, according to a Department of Labor press release. The money will be administered through the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

In March 2016, two of Wyoming’s biggest mining companies laid off more than 450 workers.

In West Virginia, meanwhile, more than 11,000 coal miners have lost their jobs since 2013, according to media reports. The U.S. Department of Labor responded with a similar grant of $7.4 million to Workforce West Virginia.

