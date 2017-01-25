US Department of Labor issues emergency grant to help Wyoming coal miners
By RUSTY MARKS
The State Journal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials for the U.S. Department of Labor have approved an emergency grant of up to $2 million to support retraining programs and other services designed to help laid-off coal miners get back to work.
In West Virginia, meanwhile, more than 11,000 coal miners have lost their jobs since 2013, according to media reports. The U.S. Department of Labor responded with a similar grant of $7.4 million to Workforce West Virginia.
See more from The State Journal