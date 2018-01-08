Upper Mon River Association working to restore traffic on Monongahela River
By CONOR GRIFFITH
The State Journal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — By working with local governments and other community organizations, a Monongalia County-based nonprofit seeks to restore traffic on the Monongahela River to its previous levels.
Enter the Upper Monongahela River Association or UMRA, which was incorporated in 2002 to promote development along the river and its drainage basin while also monitoring the local environment.
“Our most important objective right now is to regrow recreation and commerce on the Mon River so the three locks (in the upper portion) can continue to be operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said Association President Barry Pallay.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/upper-mon-river-association-working-to-restore-traffic-on-monongahela/article_21bca24f-5400-5c77-b7e3-1b75ea783113.html
See more from The State Journal and other NCWV papers