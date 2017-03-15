Union Mission reception to introduce ‘Women On a Mission’ Honorees
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Union Mission Ministries will introduce the ‘2017 Women On a Mission honorees’ on Tuesday, March 21, during a reception at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel.
This year’s honorees are Dr. Sandi Elliott, Stacey Losh, Alisha Maddox, Lynn Meyer, Betsy Shaak and Stacy Walker.
“At that time, six women from the community will be introduced as this year’s honorees. They come from various backgrounds and serve others in a diversity of ways. Our community simply would not be the same without them. Although these women have accomplished much in their lives, the focus is on how they graciously give of their time and talent to help others,” an organizer said. “As an organization on a mission to help hurting people, Union Mission recognizes the importance of celebrating those who consistently dedicate their time, resources, talents and hearts to help others.”
The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel located at 600 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, at the penthouse home of Carol LeBeau.
The mission noted that a woman on a mission is:
– One who is community minded
– One who passionately serves others
– One with a vision
– One who stands out from her peers
– One who has excelled in sel ess service
– One who seeks the good and well-being of others * One who has strength of character
– One who demonstrates kindness
A luncheon honoring these ladies will be held on May 11, 2017 at the Charleston Marriott Pavilion at noon. Tickets are $45 each. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Union Mision Ministries at 304.925.0366, ext. 142, or visiting our website www.unionmission.com. Ticket purchase deadline is May 1.. Proceeds will support the work of Union Mission Ministries.
About Union Mission — Union Mission meets physical and emotional needs throughout West Virginia through the provision of shelter, clothing, food, counseling, and structured programs for the poor, the needy, and those bound and bruised by addictive lifestyles. We Feed People. It’s what we do.
The ministries include Union Mission Crossroads, our downtown rescue facility for men; Foundations and Cornerstone, our structured education and work programs for men and women committed to recovery; Brookside Women’s and Children’s Center, our home for single women, single mothers and single mothers-to-be; Union Mission Family Services, which offers food, clothing and counseling to those who, for whatever reason, need a hand-up; Union Mission Outreach, which provides food both at our South Park campus and to food pantries across the state; and the Union Mission Thrift Store, which provides deeply discounted prices on clothing, home goods, appliances, furniture and more.
The Union Mission is located at 700 South Park Road-P. O. Box 112 Charleston, W.Va. 25321 304-925-0366
For more information: contact Tammy Williams, Director of Development, Union Mission Ministries 304.925.0366, ext. 164 (office) 304.610.1344 (cell)
Press will be received from 5:30 to 7 p.m.. A gentleman in the lobby of the Sheraton will direct you to the reception at the penthouse home of Carol LeBeau.