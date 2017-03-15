Union Mission reception to introduce ‘Women On a Mission’ Honorees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Union Mission Ministries will introduce the ‘2017 Women On a Mission honorees’ on Tuesday, March 21, during a reception at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel.

This year’s honorees are Dr. Sandi Elliott, Stacey Losh, Alisha Maddox, Lynn Meyer, Betsy Shaak and Stacy Walker.

“At that time, six women from the community will be introduced as this year’s honorees. They come from various backgrounds and serve others in a diversity of ways. Our community simply would not be the same without them. Although these women have accomplished much in their lives, the focus is on how they graciously give of their time and talent to help others,” an organizer said. “As an organization on a mission to help hurting people, Union Mission recognizes the importance of celebrating those who consistently dedicate their time, resources, talents and hearts to help others.”

The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel located at 600 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, at the penthouse home of Carol LeBeau.

The mission noted that a woman on a mission is:

– One who is community minded

– One who passionately serves others

– One with a vision

– One who stands out from her peers

– One who has excelled in sel ess service

– One who seeks the good and well-being of others * One who has strength of character

– One who demonstrates kindness