U.S. Small Business Administration and partners host small business roundtable

CHARLESTON, W.Va. ─ The U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District (SBA), SCORE, and West Virginia State University (WVSU) host a Small Business Roundtable on Increasing Sales to the Government Friday, March 10, 2017 from 12 – 1 p.m. at the WVSU Economic Development Center.

Many small businesses go through the process of registering to do business with the federal government but then have trouble taking their business to the next step. SBA’s West Virginia Deputy District Director George Murray moderates the roundtable and answers questions on how to take your business to the next step of government contracting.

“I have a passion for educating small businesses on government contracting,” states Murray. “Because of our proximity to Washington DC, there is a vast opportunity for small businesses in West Virginia to take advantage of federal contracting as a means to grow their business.”

The free event is located at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. in Charleston. Feel welcome to bring a brown bag lunch. Register at www.charleston.score.org.

Contact: George Murray at george.murray@sba.gov or 304-623-7441.