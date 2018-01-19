U.S. Senate hopeful Don Blankenship kicks off campaign in Logan

By NANCY PEYTON

The Logan Banner

LOGAN, W.Va. — Mining jobs, the current drug epidemic, infrastructure and other issues facing West Virginians were addressed by U.S. Senate candidate Don Blankenship during a town hall meeting for voters Thursday night in Logan.

The ex-Massey Energy CEO, who recently served a one-year prison term on charges related to the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades, kicked off his U.S. Senate campaign Thursday at the Chief Logan Lodge, Hotel and Conference Center.

“My objective tonight and over the next few minutes is going to be to put some things into perspective for all of us,” Blankenship said. “I want to make sure that we all recognize that we have a great opportunity before us to make not just America, but West Virginia great again. We have this opportunity because for the first time in a long time we have a president who intends to put America first.”

Blankenship said he threw his hat into the ring for the Senate race because he was tired of seeing politicians from West Virginia simply “watch the parade go by” rather than working on policies that would improve the lives of the state’s citizens.

Supporters and skeptics alike were in attendance to hear Blankenship’s appeal. Douglas Smith, a Logan native who spent 21 years working as a federal mine inspector, shared his complete support for Blankenship.

