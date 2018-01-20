U.S. Sen. Capito issues statement after voting to avoid government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement after the Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government through February 16, 2018, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for six years.

“I am disappointed and frustrated that Senate Democrats voted to reject a bill that would provide critical resources for programs that so many West Virginians rely on—including CHIP. This legislation would have funded CHIP for the next six years, giving long-term relief to the families that depend on it. In West Virginia, 22,000 children rely on CHIP for their health insurance. It’s absolutely essential that we pass legislation to deliver funding for programs that serve so many West Virginians and provide certainty to the many working families that depend on CHIP.

“What we’ve seen instead are Democrats prioritizing legislation to address an illegal immigration issue over children’s health care and putting politics ahead of a bipartisan program that helps millions of families. What’s worse is they brought us to a government shutdown in the process. Shutting down the government is a completely fruitless and avoidable tactic, and it’s a disservice to the American people. I will continue working to pass legislation that funds the government; delivers a long-term CHIP solution; and provides needed resources to our military, veterans, seniors, and working families. I encourage my Democrat colleagues to do the same.”

BACKGROUND: Senator Capito has been an advocate for the Children’s Health Insurance Program throughout its 20-year history. As a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates in the late 1990s, she was a member of the conference committee charged with implementing CHIP in the state. She also supported the program as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and made long-term funding for the program a top priority after being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014.