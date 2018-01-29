U.S. Rep Jenkins to welcome President Trump at GOP policy conference this week in W.Va.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced today he looks forward to welcoming President Donald Trump to West Virginia later this week when he speaks at the House and Senate Republicans’ annual legislative planning conference at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.

“This will mark President Trump’s third visit to my district in the year since he took office – what an honor for West Virginia! I look forward to personally welcoming him to West Virginia and hearing more from him just 48 hours after he delivers his State of the Union address to Congress. I have no doubt the president will be warmly welcomed in West Virginia and thank him for his continued support for West Virginia’s hardworking coal miners and families,” Rep. Jenkins said.

The conference will be held Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at the Greenbrier.