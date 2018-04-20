U.S. Rep. Jenkins takes on opioids with new legislation

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Calling the opioid crisis “the most challenging public health and safety issue of our time,” Rep. Evan Jenkins, R- W.Va., is proposing new legislation to fund programs he believes will get to the heart of the problem.

Jenkins is one of six Republican candidates who are seeking to run against Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the November election.

Jenkins, while serving as state senator in 2013, got a call from two nurses to visit the Cabell-Huntington Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. What Jenkins saw were “neonatal abstinence syndrome” babies, born of heroin-addicted mothers, who suffered the same withdrawal symptoms of heroin addicts. Jenkins partnered with those same two nurses and a community volunteer to build “Lily’s Place,” a Huntington facility that provides short-term medical care for NAS babies.

