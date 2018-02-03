Latest News:
U.S. Rep. Jenkins issues statement, shares House Intelligence Committee’s FISA memo

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) issued the following statement on the release of the House Intelligence Committee’s FISA memo:

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., 3rd District

“I read the memo once it was made available to House members, and I called immediately for it to be made available to the American public. This is a matter of transparency and accountability, and Americans can now read the findings for themselves.”

See the Memo and White House Letter

Or download: The memo is available on the congressman’s website here.

 

 

 

