U.S. Rep. Jenkins issues statement, shares House Intelligence Committee’s FISA memo

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) issued the following statement on the release of the House Intelligence Committee’s FISA memo:

“I read the memo once it was made available to House members, and I called immediately for it to be made available to the American public. This is a matter of transparency and accountability, and Americans can now read the findings for themselves.”

