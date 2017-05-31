U.S. Rep.David McKinley to seek re-election next year in West Virginia

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley announced Tuesday he will seek re-election to the House in 2018.

The West Virginia Republican was first elected in 2010, and will seek a fifth term in Washington. There are presently 248 Republicans in the GOP-controlled House, and 192 Democrats.

“In making a decision about my plans for 2018, the question ‘Where can I be most effective?’ has been front and center,” McKinley said. “Given the seniority and influence I’ve earned in the House of Representatives, I’ve concluded that serving in the House would be most effective for the people of West Virginia. As such, I will run for re-election to the House in 2018.

“Our work is not done, and I look forward to the honor of representing the people of the First District.”

Requests for additional comment were not immediately responded to on Tuesday.

McKinley, 70, serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, the Subcommittee on Environment, the Subcommittee on Energy, and the Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection. He is also vice-chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

McKinley is a native of Wheeling, and was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1980. He was named chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party a decade later in 1990.

McKinley left both the Legislature and his post as GOP chairman in 1994.

A graduate of Purdue University with a degree in civil engineering, McKinley is the founder of the McKinley and Associates engineering firm in Wheeling.

