U.S. House bill passed to rename Huntington VA Medical Center after Woody Williams
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —The U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously Monday to pass legislation to rename the Huntington VA Medical Center for World War II Medal of Honor recipient and Cabell County resident Hershel “Woody” Williams. The resolution passed the Senate in September.
Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., introduced the bill in the House and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., introduced it in the Senate.
