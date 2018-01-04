Two more women say West Virginia correctional officers abused them

By LACIE PIERSON

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two more women have filed lawsuits saying they were sexually abused by correctional officers while they were in the state’s custody.

With the two lawsuits filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Tuesday, a total of five lawsuits have been filed by five women against three correctional officers during the past two weeks.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuits said the three officers made sexually exploitative comments to them and made remarks seeking sexual favors and engaged in sexual abuse against the women while they were in the state’s custody.

In their lawsuits, Tania Cordwell, April Youst and April Minnick name James Widen as the man who allegedly committed the abuse against them while they were serving sentences at the Huntington Work Release Center.

In her lawsuit, Brenda Williams-Bradley said she was sexually abused by a correctional officer whose last name is Deems while she served a sentence at the Charleston Work Release Center. Deems’ first name isn’t provided in the lawsuit.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/cops_and_courts/two-more-women-say-wv-correctional-officers-abused-them/article_cba4b7bd-009c-58fc-8006-2a4edfaa3e97.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail