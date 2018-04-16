Tuesday is key voter deadline to register for West Virginia’s May 8 primary election

By CHRISTINE SNYDER

The Spirit of Jefferson

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Jefferson County residents who want their voices heard in the May 8 primary have until Tuesday to register to vote or make party affiliation changes.

Many citizens are calling the courthouse with questions about the voter registration deadline, when early voting starts, the state’s new Voter ID rules and other concerns, explains Nikki Painter, chief deputy clerk for Jefferson County.

One of the most common misconceptions her office is handling involves voters registering as independent or nonpartisan, Painter said. “Some people think that means you can vote in both the Democratic and Republican primaries – not so,” she said. “A voter can vote in either primary, but there’s no combination option.”

Read the entire article: http://www.spiritofjefferson.com/article_d50e290a-3e70-11e8-ac85-1f6791e0c708.html

See more from the Spirit of Jefferson