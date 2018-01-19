Tucker County Day at the W.Va. Legislature attracts leaders, crowd to West Virginia Culture Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Tucker County Chamber of Commerce hosted “Tucker County Day at the West Virginia Legislature” on Thursday, Jan. 18, with events at the state Capitol, West Virginia Cultural Center and around Charleston.

Jessica Waldo, executive director of the chamber and the Tucker County Convention & Visitors Bureau, welcomed guests to hear music by EMay and enjoy refreshments provided by the following Tucker County businesses: Canaan Valley Resort State Park, The Smokehouse at Blackwater Falls State Park, Blackwater Brewing Company, Mountain State Brewing Company and Stumptown Ales.

McClain Printing Company, the West Virginia Culture Center and Hannah Snyder assisted with the event. Officials from the City of Parsons, Tucker County Foundation and other groups were present to greet guests and help with the event.

For more information on the Tucker County Chamber of Commerce, visit tuckercountychamber.org or call 304-259-5315.

The WVPA presents photos from the Cultural Center event: