Trump, GOP leadership talk immigration, surveillance, more at Greenbrier in West Virginia

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The most powerful lawmakers in the country talked immigration, surveillance, and tax reform among other topics at The Greenbrier resort Thursday.

Starting with an address from President Donald Trump to House and Senate Republicans, the party’s leadership offered its best take on what legislation might be coming down the pike, and where the party succeeded in 2017.

While Trump praised how united he thinks the caucus is, he warned that one of two things will need to happen — members will need to embrace a consensus, or the Senate will need to pick up seats to end any chances of a filibuster.

“We’re going to have to compromise, unless we elect more Republicans, in which case we can have it just the way everybody in the room wants it,” Trump said. “We have to be willing to give a little in order for our country to gain a whole lot.”

Several of the outlines he sketched in the speech were similar to those he mentioned at his State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

