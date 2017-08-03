‘Tribute’ to add fireworks to annual river festival

By BETH SERGENT

Point Pleasant Register

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A favorite festival will return this year with a new ingredient – fireworks.

The annual Tribute to the River gets underway Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-2 at Point Pleasant Riverfront Park. The Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center coordinates the event and is asking for a little help to light up the night sky Saturday, Sept. 2.

The museum is offering opportunities to “purchase a BOOM” which is literally purchasing a rocket(s) for $25 each. Those who sponsor rockets with have their names announced prior to shooting them off. This year’s new fireworks display will happen following the memorial service at the Tribute to the River which honors deceased river men and women. The fireworks will be shot from a barge on the Ohio River at Point Pleasant Riverfront Park around 10 p.m., Sept. 2.

Tribute to the River is a free event which offers different opportunities for the public to learn about river life – from educational displays to tours of working towboats. The festival is also a favorite among sternwheelers which fill the riverfront during the festival. Music and kids games also take place at the festival and concessions are offered. More on this festival’s schedule as it gets closer.

Call the river museum at 304-674-0144 to help sponsor a rocket for the festival.

See more from the Point Pleasant Register