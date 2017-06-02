Top STEAM students to attend National Youth Science Camp in W.Va.

National Youth Science Camp starts June 14

Release from the National Youth Science Camp:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The brightest young minds from across the United States and eight other nations will be descending into the mountains of West Virginia for the annual National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp) on June 14.

“Each state’s Governor has conducted a competition to select two students from their home state to jet into Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV, to join other top students from Central and South America for a month of learning, research, and dialogue encompassing topics in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and the arts,” a spokes person said. “Situated deep in the beautiful Appalachian Mountains, Camp Pocahontas will be the rustic home of over 100 students for nearly four weeks as they work and study side by side with top experts in STEAM fields from around the globe.”

Delegates will participate in a wide variety of activities that challenge them beyond their traditional learning while at Camp Pocahontas. Opportunities in art, music, and drama, as well as a myriad of outdoor activities including mountain biking, hiking, kayaking, caving, and mountain climbing afford each student an incredible range of experiences.

In addition to their time in West Virginia, delegates spend three days in the nation’s capitol participating in tours of national museums, meeting with US science policy makers, and attending a Senate luncheon in their own honor, sponsored by United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

“Our goal at NYSCamp is STEAM enrichment and leadership development,” said John Giroir, Director and alumnus of the National Youth Science Camp. “We focus on engaging delegates with a broad spectrum of STEAM subjects and challenge them to set their sights on the stars. A number of NYSCamp alumni have and are trailblazing in many STEAM fields, which impact our world.”

About the NYSCamp: Operation and financial support for the NYSCamp is coordinated by the National Youth Science Foundation (a 501(c)(3) organization) with support from the State of West Virginia, the US State Department, and donations from alumni, corporations, and foundations. Through these valuable investments, delegates chosen from each state attend the NYSCamp “free of charge”, which allows these students to be selected based on academic merit and achievement, regardless of financial ability.

The staff of the NYSCamp, the NYSF and the State of West Virginia welcome these students from both hemispheres for a month of intense education,enrichment, and adventure.

Started in 1963 as part of the state’s Centennial, the National Youth Science Camp is celebrating 54 years of operation. The NYSC has supported nearly 6,000 students over the past 54 years, providing a rigorous STEAM enrichment program in the mountains of West Virginia. This program has been a well-established response to the documented need for improved STEAM education among promising young minds across the country. This year, top STEAM students from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago will also participate through support from the US State Department’s Bureau of Exchange and Cultural Affairs.

NYSCamp is run by the National Youth Science Foundation, whose mission is to inspire lifelong engagement and ethical leadership in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and related professions through its proven educational model for mentoring, challenging and motivating students. By building strong communities among students, teachers and professionals, NYSF programs complement, broaden and enhance the traditional school curriculum leading to careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and related professions.

