Editor’s Note: This story is the final of a four-part series previewing the 2018 West Virginia legislative session.

By CARTER WALKER

Times West Virginian

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s two congressional leaders joined West Virgina University’s Rob Alsop in Charleston last Friday to discuss legislation impacting the “West Virginia Forward” program.

West Virginia Forward is an initiative to work with experts in and out of West Virginia to find solutions for the most crucial issues facing the state.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, sat with his counterpart in the House of Delegates, Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha. WVU President E. Gordon Gee was slated to join the two, but Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives, was sent in his stead after Gee suffered a fall.

“In the past year WVU, Marshal (University) and the Department of Commerce worked on West Virginian Forward,” Alsop said. “It’s really a blueprint of a host of actions to try to move our state forward.”

One of the first things Alsop mentioned was the state’s tax on business inventory. The inventory tax had been the topic of much discussion earlier in a different portion of the daylong conference.

Inventory, or business personal property, kept by a company in West Virginia is subject to tax. This accounts for approximately $530 million in annual tax revenue.

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/top-legislators-discuss-west-virginia-forward/article_43290dc4-f759-11e7-8476-4f682516011b.html

