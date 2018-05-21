Three areas in Huntington named some of West Virginia’s 55 ‘Opportunity Zones’
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON – Portions of Huntington, including the downtown and West End areas, have been certified as “Opportunity Zones” by the U.S. Department of Treasury.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced Friday in a news release that the U.S. Treasury Department had certified 55 locations across West Virginia that will now be eligible for a new federal tax incentive designed to encourage private investors to make capital investments in those areas.
Opportunity Zones were created and added to the federal tax code as a result of President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that was approved by Congress on Dec. 22, 2017.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/three-areas-in-city-named-opportunity-zones/article_5edb24fb-c6f4-5930-a1af-9325aef6aa85.html
