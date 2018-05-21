There’s gold in these West Virginia mountains
By MATT COMBS
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — High in a mountaintop pasture that hugs the Summers-Monroe border, everything seems right.
Birds alive with action and purpose sing and dart through a spring blue sky highlighted with puffs of pure white cumulus clouds.
Those birds dive for insects that seem undaunted and only sing their own songs louder and louder until it all becomes one drone.
Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/there-s-gold-in-these-mountains/article_159618e4-c906-5e1e-b998-2d8143aa7b50.html
See more from The Register-Herald