Latest News:
By May 21, 2018 Read More →

There’s gold in these West Virginia mountains

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

Appalachian Bee Keeping Collective employee Sean Phelps checks on a beehive near Hinton. The collective breeds bees and then shares them with members of the collective who have been through beekeeping training and are ready to raise their won hives. The honey is pesticide- and antibiotic-free and the honey will be extracted without heating.
(Register-Herald photo by Jenny Harnish)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — High in a mountaintop pasture that hugs the Summers-Monroe border, everything seems right.

Birds alive with action and purpose sing and dart through a spring blue sky highlighted with puffs of pure white cumulus clouds.

Those birds dive for insects that seem undaunted and only sing their own songs louder and louder until it all becomes one drone.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/there-s-gold-in-these-mountains/article_159618e4-c906-5e1e-b998-2d8143aa7b50.html

See more from The Register-Herald

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.