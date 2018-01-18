Tests for W.Va. Division of Natural Resources police officer positions set for Feb. 2-3

Release from the W.Va. Department of Commerce:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Law Enforcement Section of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has scheduled Physical Agility Tests (PAT) for anyone interested in applying for Natural Resources Police Officer (NRPO) positions open statewide.

The tests are scheduled for Feb. 2-3 at the South Charleston Community Center, starting at 9 a.m. Walk-ons are accepted. Applicants are required to take a written exam at the West Virginia State Police Academy, either day at 12:30 p.m. Interviews for successful applicants are scheduled Feb. 14-16. Times and a location will be announced at the PAT.

During the PAT, candidates must complete a 37.5-yard swim, a 1.5 mile run and timed pushups and sit-ups in proper form. Candidates should bring long pants and a shirt for the fully clothed swimming test and a change of clothing for the running test.

Passing the PAT is required to become a Natural Resources Police officer. To be considered, candidates must be willing to relocate and work in any county in the state. They must be willing to work all shifts and be on call. County assignment cannot be guaranteed.

Minimum qualifications include graduation from an accredited four-year college or university. Preference is given to those with majors in natural sciences, law enforcement, criminology or criminal justice. Candidates may substitute previous employment as a certified law enforcement officer.

Natural Resources Police officers have full law enforcement authority in West Virginia, and are responsible for the prompt, orderly and effective enforcement of all laws and rules, including the protection of the state’s natural resources from unlawful activities.

Full details about the job and an online application can be found at http://www.wvdnr.gov/lenforce/employment.shtm. For more information, contact the WVDNR Law Enforcement Section at 304-558-2784 or email DNR.Law@wv.gov.