Tested your internet connection speed yet? Take W.Va. Broadband Enhancement council speed test
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Broadband Council wants residents to test the speed of their internet service to determine where the state is strong and weak in connectivity.
The council created a Speed Test Portal for residents to measure internet speed. This test will provide data to generate a statewide broadband coverage map to identify the presence and level of broadband service in the state, the council said in a recent news release on the effort.
“With this information, the Broadband Council will work with local governments to help bring affordable broadband service to underserved and unserved areas of the state,” Council Chairman Robert Hinton, said in a recent Department of Commerce news release.
The speed test is independently administered through an internet speed testing and analysis company, according to the release. To take the speed test, people may visit: https://broadband.wv.gov.