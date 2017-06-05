Tech-transfer conference seeks project pitches

By CYNTHIA McCLOUD

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — TransTech Energy 2017 is accepting conference registrations and applications to pitch an idea for an innovation.

The Sixth TransTech Energy (TTE) Business Development Conference will be held Oct. 24-25, at the Hilton Garden Inn – Southpointe, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

“The TTE Conference is held to encourage and enable all innovators and entrepreneurs from throughout the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic states to pitch their great TTE ideas, products, projects, apps, and discoveries to venture and angel investors, potential strategic partners, project and economic developers, potential customers, and the general public,” said founder Caulton “Carl” Irwin, director of the TransTech Energy Program at West Virginia University.

Irwin has said the conference’s goal is to give start-ups a forum to present their ideas in hope that they will create innovative companies, new jobs and a sustainable economy in the West Virginia region.

The deadline to make a pitch is midnight Oct. 6. Applications are available at http://TransTechEnergy.org. Regional entrepreneurs of all ages are invited to apply.

Registration details are also posted on the site. Early bird discounts of 30 percent off registration fees are available through Oct. 9.

Technologies pitched by start-up companies at previous TTE Conferences include advanced materials, catalysts and chemical processes, engines and compressors, renewables and efficiency, sensors and controls, robotics, smart grid, water monitoring and treatment, bio-energy/feedstocks, synfuels, carbon capture and utilization, and more.

Irwin said the first five TTE Business Development Conferences have enabled 99 pitches for funding by start-up companies and promising projects from 13 regional states – and have resulted in many success stories and approximately $100 million in follow-on funding for TTE alumni companies.

This year the conference is moving to Southpointe to better accommodate TTE’s recently expanded academic partnership that includes Case Western Reserve University, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of Pittsburgh, along with TTE founder, WVU, Irwin said in a press release.

