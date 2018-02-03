Teachers from WV southern counties flood Capitol in protest

Amelia Mullens, a biology teacher at Wyoming East High School, said, “This pay raise means a pay cut.”

Mullens said proposed PEIA changes would lead to her paying $313 per month for insurance.

“Do the math — you can say ‘raise’ all you want, but that’s not what this is,” Mullens said. “We are all going to be worse off.”

In recent days, Justice has expressed interest in loosening PEIA requirements and reducing premiums. There are public hearings scheduled in Morgantown, Charleston and Beckley over the next two weeks, but teachers at the Capitol on Friday were not impressed.

