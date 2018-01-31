Teachers to consider West Virginia ‘day of action’

By JOSHUA QUALLS

The Herald-Dispatch

“It’s insulting,” said Ann Sanson, a special education teacher of 24 years at Milton Middle School. “You’re messing with the lives and education of children.”

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/teachers-to-consider-wv-day-of-action/article_a59c2db5-ea48-5a57-9900-016b30f735d7.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch