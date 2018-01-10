Teacher salaries, vouchers, accountability on the minds of West Virginia Legislators

Editor’s Note

This story is the second of a four-part series previewing the 2018 West Virginia legislative session.

By CARTER WALKER

Times West Virginian

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Legislators and industry professionals gathered last Friday to discuss what legislation impacting education was likely to appear in the 2018 session.

Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, Delegate Robert Thompson, D-Wayne, and Christine Campbell from the American Federation of Teachers took part in the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead and discussed what the state’s governing body could do this session to improve the education system.

The moderator began by asking the panel how teachers should be properly compensated for their service and how the state could continue to attract quality educators.

In general, the panelists agreed that salaries needed to increase.

“We can’t cut our way into prosperity,” Campbell, president of the organization’s West Virginia chapter, said. “We can’t cut education funding and expect that we’re going to see education improvements.”

