Teacher pay bill sent to W.Va. Senate Rules Committee

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate assigned the teacher pay raise bill to its Rules Committee on Thursday, allowing leaders in both houses of the Legislature to huddle with Gov. Jim Justice to iron out differences.

The House bill, passed Wednesday, gives teachers a 2 percent raise the first year and a 1 percent raise for each of the next three years. It also proposes a 2 percent raise for State Police and school service personnel the first year, and a 1 percent increase the following year.

The Senate is calling for a 5 percent pay raise for teachers over five years — 1 percent each year — and a 2 percent raise for other employees over two years.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael and House Speaker Tim Armstead were in meetings with the governor and his staff throughout the day Thursday. Carmichael said meetings focused on the changes to the bill and broad effects to the state’s economy.

“We want to provide as much of a pay raise as we can in a fiscally responsible manner,” Carmichael said. “Some get nervous about teachers going into an illegal walkout and exerting pressure. But our job is to efficiently conduct affairs of the state in a fair manner.”

