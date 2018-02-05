By JOHN McVEY

The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — The tax team of the Bowles Rice law firm in Martinsburg is presenting overviews of the changes taking place with the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Kin Sayre, a member of the tax team, presented the overview to the Eastern Panhandle Entrepreneurs Forum Thursday. About 30 small business owners or operators attended the forum at the Inn at Charles Town. He started the presentation with what he said is one of his favorite quotes by U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Learned Hand (1872-1961):

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/02/a-taxing-time-bowles-rice-presents-overview-of-changes-for-business-owners/

See more from The Journal