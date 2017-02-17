The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are some bills introduced Feb.16. Local lead sponsors and co-sponsors are noted.

SB 335, to prospectively repeal the consumer sales and service tax, the use tax and the personal income tax, to enact the general consumption tax law and the temporary single rate income tax law and to phase out and repeal the corporation net income tax. Twenty sponsors, including Sens. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, Randy Smith, R-Tucker, Dave Sypolt, R-Preston.

HB 2490, a governor’s bill, to allow a constitutional officer, including the governor, to waive salary for any calendar year.

HB 2491, to change the mandatory school instructional days from 180 days to a certain number of minutes depending on the grade; to permit excess minutes to be banked and used later in the school year; to establish dates for school to begin and end; to require students to take achievement tests and permit students who test at certain levels to not attend school past a certain date.

HB 2492, a governor’s bill, to create the Fleet Management Office.

HB 2520, to bar anyone under 18 from using a tanning booth. Delegate Amy Summers, R-Taylor, lead sponsor; Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, co-sponsor.

