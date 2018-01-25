Latest News:
Talk of possible teacher strike broached at rally for West Virginia public employees

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Retired schoolteacher and American Federation of Teachers member Patricia Snead, of Charleston, raises her fist in support of AFT-WV President Christine Campbell’s speech Wednesday.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Declaring that teachers, school service personnel and public employees are fed up with low pay and ever-increasing health insurance costs, American Federation of Teachers of West Virginia President Christine Campbell broached the word “strike” at a rally for public employees Wednesday.

“It’s not something any of us take lightly,” she said of the potential for the first state teachers strike since 1990.

“If our efforts appear futile, we are prepared to take additional steps,” she said. “We don’t want to strike. Nobody does.”
Afterward, Campbell said talk of striking if the Legislature fails to act this session to improve teacher pay has come from the local level, not from AFT leadership.

“They’ve reached out and said, ‘We have to do something,’ ” she said.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/talk-of-possible-teacher-strike-broached-at-rally-for-wv/article_b489cd65-4ccc-5e45-bf78-a34491946d78.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

