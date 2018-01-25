Talk of possible teacher strike broached at rally for West Virginia public employees
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Declaring that teachers, school service personnel and public employees are fed up with low pay and ever-increasing health insurance costs, American Federation of Teachers of West Virginia President Christine Campbell broached the word “strike” at a rally for public employees Wednesday.
“It’s not something any of us take lightly,” she said of the potential for the first state teachers strike since 1990.
“They’ve reached out and said, ‘We have to do something,’ ” she said.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/talk-of-possible-teacher-strike-broached-at-rally-for-wv/article_b489cd65-4ccc-5e45-bf78-a34491946d78.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail