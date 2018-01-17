Suspect in California child imprisonment case has West Virginia connections

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Grandparents in Mercer County were working to contact their grandchildren Tuesday morning after learning about how police had found them malnourished and living in filthy conditions at their California home.

Police went Sunday to the home of 57-year-old David Allen Turpin, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, in Perris, a community approximately 70 mile southeast of Los Angeles after a 17-year-old juvenile called them and found 12 other children being held in filthy conditions. They were shackled to beds with chains and padlocks, investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told the Associated Press.

James Turpin, who lives in of the Princeton area with his wife, Betty, spoke briefly with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. He said that he planned to call authorities in California as soon as the time change allowed and try to contact his grandchildren. He said David Turpin was his son.

“We don’t know any more about this than what I’ve seen on the news,” James Turpin said. “I haven’t even been able to talk to them yet. We’re waiting for the time change.”

David Turpin grew up in the Green Valley area and moved away when he finished at Virginia Tech, his father said.

