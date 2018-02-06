Supporters, opponents follow ‘well-worn path’ to hearing on latest abortion bill

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As one speaker put it, proponents and opponents walked “a well-worn path” Monday into House of Delegates chambers to speak on the latest of what is seemingly annual legislation to restrict abortions in West Virginia (HB 4102).

While opponents of the measure – which would restrict Medicaid funding of abortion to cases where the woman’s life is endangered – significantly outnumbered supporters, House Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer, said the committee will likely take up the bill later this week.

Joseph Cohen called the bill the latest chapter in the “yearly assault on the right to choose.”

“Last year, it was adolescents. This year, it is poor women,” he said.

Last year, the Legislature passed into law a bill that requires minors to go to court to waive parental notification for abortions. Previously, physicians could waive the notification if circumstances warranted.

