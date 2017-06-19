Summer officially starts Wednesday

By WILL DEAN

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Summer arrives Wednesday and brings with it summery weather, according to Accuweather meteorologist Jordan Root.

Root said that just because summer is arriving, the temperature won’t dramatically change and the expected temperatures are typical for this time of year. Expect cooler days in the first half of the week thanks to a cold front passing through and hotter, more humid weather in the latter half of the week.

Monday morning is expected to be filled with heavy rain and the possibility of thunderstorms, but the good news is the cold front will slash temperatures by 15 or 20 degrees, according to Jordan. Expect temperatures in the 70s with scattered showers in the afternoon and a low of 61 at night.

