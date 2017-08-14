Student body presidents stand with Charlottesville

By DOUGLAS SOULE

The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Student Body President Blake Humphrey spoke to hundreds gathered in Morgantown the day after a car struck people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Starting with City Councilor Ryan Wallace, fourteen people addressed the crowd in front of the Mountainlair on Sunday. Humphrey left his spot in the crowd and volunteered to speak.

“Hatred has no place in our country,” he said. “But it is in fact because of love and compassion and us being here tonight that we will be okay.”

Protesting the impending removal of a Robert E. Lee statue, on Saturday members of the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups gathered in Charlottesville, home of the University of Virginia. Later that day, a car struck a crowd of counter-protestors, resulting in one causality and 19 injuries.

Two Virginia State Police Officers were also killed when a helicopter responding to the rally violence crashed outside the city.

Humphrey signed a letter addressing the events in Charlottesville alongside college and university Student Body Presidents from across the country.

